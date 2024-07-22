1330 GMT / 0930 US Eastern time will bring Bank of England’s Executive Director, Markets, Victoria Saporta.

Speaking at AFME seminar ‘The future Bank of England balance sheet – managing its transition towards a new system for supplying reserves’ will discuss the Bank’s latest thinking on the future of its balance sheet, and how it will manage the transition towards a demand-driven system for supplying reserves



AFME is Association for Financial Markets in Europe

There might be something in this for traders.