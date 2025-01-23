1000 GMT / 0500 US Eastern time - Bank of England Financial Policy Committee External Member Carolyn Wilkins will give speech at Fitch Ratings ‘Geopolitics and financial stability: a plan beats no plan’
Note:
The Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee (FPC) was established in 2013 to improve financial stability after the financial crisis
- leads BoE work on financial stability
- identifies and monitors risks that threaten the resilience of the UK financial system as a whole
- also has power to take action to counter those risks
FPC also has a secondary objective to support the economic policy of the Government. At least once a year, the Chancellor makes recommendations about the FPC’s responsibilities for financial stability and also about the Government’s growth and employment objectives.
Wilkins is ex of the Bank of Canada