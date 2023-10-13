The Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee is nervously eyeing the opportunity to extend its newly minted rate hike pause.
Its most recent meeting:
- BOE leaves bank rate unchanged at 5.25% vs 5.50% expected
- BOE's Bailey: Inflation is falling and we expect it to fall further this year
Due at 0900 GMT / 0400 US Eastern time is Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey
- to appear in conversation at the 2023 Institute of International Finance Annual Membership Meeting
The next meeting, and the Bank's last for the year, is on November 2.