The Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee is nervously eyeing the opportunity to extend its newly minted rate hike pause.

Its most recent meeting:

Due at 0900 GMT / 0400 US Eastern time is Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey

  • to appear in conversation at the 2023 Institute of International Finance Annual Membership Meeting

The next meeting, and the Bank's last for the year, is on November 2.

Bank of England
Bank of England's Bailey testifying