There are two BoE speakers prior to Bailey but I don't expect market-related (economy/monetary policy) from either.

The times below are GMT/US Eastern time

0820/0420 Keynote address by Bank of England External member of the Financial Policy Committee Randall Kroszner at London City Week ‘balancing the productivity opportunities of financial technology and AI against the potential risks'

1210/0810 Keynote address by Sasha Mills, Executive Director, Financial Market Infrastructure, at the Bank of England at London City Week ‘The UK’s digital securities sandbox’

1700/1300 Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey gives a lecture at the London School of Economics

We heard from a BoE official on Monday: