The Bank of England appear to be on track for further rate cuts.

The times below are GBP/US Eastern time format:

1315/0915 Bank of England MPC member Megan Greene speaks at Atlantic Council

1325/0925 Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at financial regulation event hosted in New York by Bloomberg

1915/1515 Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden speaks at IMF/G20 event

Bank of England Governor Bailey