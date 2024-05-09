Bank of England Governor Bailey speaks at his news conference following the policy statement:

And, following on a few hours later we get Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill:

  • 1615 GMT / 1215 US Eastern time
  • speaks in an online Q&A about the central bank's latest forecast and monetary policy decision announced earlier on Thursday

ICYMI - previews of the BoE ahead today: