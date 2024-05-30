Coming up at 1850 GMT / 1450 US Eastern time is a speech and fireside chat by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey at the Irish Association of Investment Managers Annual Dinner
Bailey last spoke earlier this month, following the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee meeting and decision:
- BOE leaves bank rate unchanged at 5.25%, as expected
- BOE governor Bailey: We are not yet at a point to cut interest rates
- BOE Bailey Q&A: Each meeting is a new decision on rates
The craic after the event will be worth sticking around for