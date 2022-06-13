ICYMI from BoE Governor Bailey remarks (link here for source) on cryptocurrency to the UK's public accounts committee (PAC)

"If you want to invest in these assets, okay, but be prepared to lose all your money,"

"People may still want to buy them because they have extrinsic value ... people value things for personal reasons. But they don't have intrinsic value"

And added, sinking the slipper:

"This morning we have seen another blow-up in a crypto exchange."

(Referring to Celsius, news is here and more here)

