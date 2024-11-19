At 1015 GMT / 0515 US Eastern time, Governor Andrew Bailey and other Bank of England officials are appearing before the UK Treasury Committee

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England

Clare Lombardelli, Deputy Governor for Monetary Policy, Bank of England

Dr Catherine L. Mann, External member, Monetary Policy Committee, Bank of England

Professor Alan Taylor, External member, Monetary Policy Committee, Bank of England

The session will focus on the Bank’s most recent Monetary Policy Report and the recent decision to reduce the Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.75%.

MPs are likely to ask witnesses about the current economic picture and how it affects the Bank’s interest rate decisions, particularly in relation to the measures announced in the Chancellor’s 2024 Autumn Budget.

MPs may also choose to probe the Bank’s plans for unwinding its QE portfolio and the most recent pay and jobs figures, including the continued issues with the reliability of official data.

Bailey spoke last week: