A couple of BoE big hitters are speaking on Tuesday, 13 June 2023:

1400 GMT/10:00 US Eastern time: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey appears before the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee as part of an inquiry into central bank independence

1500 GMT/11:00 US Eastern time: Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Swati Dhingra gives a speech at Manchester Metropolitan University

In May the Bank of England raised its base rate,

Dhingra was a dissent from the decision, along with Tenreyro voted to keep rates unchanged.