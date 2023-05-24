Bank of England Governor Bailey spoke yesterday:

He is up again today:

0930 GMT/05:30 US Eastern time: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey gives a keynote speech at the Net Zero Delivery Summit hosted by the City of London Corporation

1300 GMT/09:00 US Eastern time: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at a conference organised by the Wall Street Journal

Bailey will likely face questions over inflation, data is due:

