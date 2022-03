Bailey will speak Monday 28 March 2022 at 1100 GMT

on “macroeconomic and financial stability in changing times.”

Watch for comments on the recent hike (described as a 'dovish hike' by many analysts) and also how the BoE sees its role ahead in balancing inflation risks against activity headwinds.

Further BoE hikes have been priced into rates markets, around 5+ hikes for this year. The next meeting is in May.