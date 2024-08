The schedule for the Jackson Hole symposium is yet to be published but we now know at least one event. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will speak on Aug 23. The text of the speech will be released at 2000 GMT, according to the BOE.

The title and topic are yet to be released but it will be closely followed by the market as pricing for the Sept 19 meeting is at 38% for a cut and 62% for no change to the Bank Rate.