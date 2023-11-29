At 1505 GMT / 1005 US Eastern time:

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and the head of its markets division Andrew Hauser speaking

At an event organised by the London Foreign Exchange Joint Standing Committee

The Bank of England chairs the London Foreign Exchange Joint Standing Committee (FXJSC), which is a forum for discussion concerning the wholesale foreign exchange market:

its a forum for market participants, infrastructure providers and the relevant UK public authorities to discuss conjunctural and structural issues concerning the wholesale foreign exchange market in the UK and the associated supporting infrastructure

