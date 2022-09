BoE Governor Bailey and three other Monetary Policy Committee members will get a grilling in testimony today, Wednesday, 7 September 2022.

The Bank's outlook for inflation and policy will be the key focus of questions. Its an opportunity for these officials (Ill, Mann and Tenreyo join Bailey at the hearing) to provide some clarity on the likelihood of a +50 or +75bp rate hike coming up at the next meeting on Thursday 15 September.

Coming up at 0900 GMT: