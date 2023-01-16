At 1500 GMT, which is 10am US Eastern Time, Bailey and other officials:

Sam Woods

Deputy Governor for Prudential Regulation at Bank of England, and Chief Executive Officer at Prudential Regulation Authority

Jonathan Hall

External Member at Financial Policy Committee

Dame Colette Bowe

External Member at Financial Policy Committee

will appear before the Treasury Committee.

These members of the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee will face questions on the Bank's latest Financial Stability Report (FSR). There are also likely to be questions on:

whether regulators, including the Bank’s Financial Policy Committee, failed to foresee the potential financial stability risk of liability-driven investment (LDI) funds in September 2022, and the lessons to be drawn.

the financial stability implications of the rising cost of living, and how that may impact household and business borrowing

the current outlook for the UK’s international credibility with investors following the events of September and October 2022

and other matters.