In an exclusive interview with the Guardian - Bailey held out the prospect of the Bank becoming a “bit more aggressive” in cutting interest rates provided the news on inflation continued to be good.

He also hit back at claims by the former prime minister Liz Truss that the Bank of England was part of a “deep state” that had set out to thwart her plans. Truss’s problems were of her own making, the governor said.

GBP was offered on the release of the article.