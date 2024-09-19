The Bank of England meets today, Thursday, September 19, 2024.

Decision due at 1100 GMT

0700 US Eastern time

I posted a preview earlier here:

TD is also tipping an on hold result:

7-2 vote expected

TD outline 3 scenarios, and nominate probabilities for each:

Base Case (70%, Hold, £100bn QT)

The MPC votes 7-2 (+/- 1) to keep rates on hold at this meeting. Nothing changes materially enough in the Summary/Minutes to suggest a rate cut in November is off the table, but the MPC does continue to sound quite cautious around easing given strong wage growth and services inflation. QT is announced at another £100bn for the next year, unchanged from last year, but consisting of a much higher share of maturing debt, and lower active Gilt sales.

Hawkish (20%, Hold, Faster QT)

As in the base case, the MPC votes decisively to hold rates, without ruling out further cuts. QT is more aggressive, maintaining another £50bn of active gilt sales over the next year, on top of the £87bn in maturing debt, making for a total of around £137bn in balance sheet reduction.

Dovish (10%, Hold, No Active Gilt Sales):