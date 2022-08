The Bank of England meet Thursday, a rate hike is widely expected. Goldman Sachs are with the consensus:

"we expect all MPC members to vote for a 50bp hike next Thursday.

However, it is possible we get one dissent for a smaller 25bp hike from External MPC member Tenreyro"

The decision will be announced at 1100 GMT, Bank of England Governor Bailey will speak a half-hour later: