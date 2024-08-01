The BoE statement is due at 1100 GMT / 0700 US Eastern time. A 25bp rate cut is the consensus estimate.

Bank of England Governor Bailey speaks at 1130 GMT / 0730 US Eastern time.

Communications from the Bak have been light, but the cut is expected to win by a small majority of votes on the Monetary Policy Committee.

Barclays say a 'hawkish cut' is an opportunity for GNP to remain resilient against EUR: