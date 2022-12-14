This is via the folks at eFX.
- Bank of America Global Research discusses its expectations for tomorrow's BoE policy decision.
- "With our base case for the Bank Rate path in line with market expectations, we expect the upcoming BoE meeting to have a minimal impact on GBP," BofA notes.
- "We see risks in both directions but on balance dovish. This is primarily because we see risks around the February meeting skewed toward a 25bp rate hike. Still, we expect the BoE to keep its options open this week, reaffirming its data-dependent stance,"BofA adds.
It's a central bank kinda day:
European Central Bank press conference at 1345 GMT also.