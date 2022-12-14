This is via the folks at eFX.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.

Bank of America Global Research discusses its expectations for tomorrow's BoE policy decision.

"With our base case for the Bank Rate path in line with market expectations, we expect the upcoming BoE meeting to have a minimal impact on GBP," BofA notes.

"We see risks in both directions but on balance dovish. This is primarily because we see risks around the February meeting skewed toward a 25bp rate hike. Still, we expect the BoE to keep its options open this week, reaffirming its data-dependent stance,"BofA adds.

-

It's a central bank kinda day:

European Central Bank press conference at 1345 GMT also.