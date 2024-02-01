Bank of England meets Thursday 01 February 2024:

no policy changes are expected

looking ahead markets have priced in the first cut from the Bank by the June meeting (the 20th), may is a possibility though

Traders will be assessing the break down of votes on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for how the hawks are seeing the need for additional tightening (a smaller minority is seen as voting for this)

This meeting will accompanied by updates to forecasts. These will be adjusted in regards to expected wage rises still to come, rising shipping costs, and expected fiscal stimulus in the government budget due on March 6.

***

Deutsche Bank