0800 GMT / 0400 US Eastern time:
- Keynote speech by Catherine L Mann, external member of the monetary policy committee for Bank of England
- venue is the Central Bank Research Association, National Bank of Poland and Bank of Lithuania 5th biennial conference
- the conference title is “Macroeconomic adjustments after large global shocks”
-
Also speaking is David Bailey, Executive Director for Prudential Policy of Bank of England, at Building Societies Association 'Strong and simple – completing the picture'
- 0830 GMT / 0430 US Eastern time