The Swiss National Bank and the Bank of England meet today. Tmings below in GMT:

This snippet via BNZ on what to expect from the Bank of England:

the market is leaning towards a 75bps move

economists are more in the 50bps camp

The BoE is also expected to rubber stamp the start of active sales of its large UK government bond holdings in the secondary market despite the forthcoming ramp up in issuance to finance Liz Truss’ energy price cap and other fiscal measures

GBP goes into the meeting basically at lows not seen since March 2020.

Earlier preview: via Barclays: