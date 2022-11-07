An early heads up for Bank of England officials speaking this week - all policy committee members:

Tuesday, Chief Economist Huw Pill

  • at the UBS European Conference
  • his topic will be on global monetary policy challenges

Jonathan Haskel, an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), will speak at the Digital Futures at Work Research Centre on "how to fix the intangible economy"

Thursday

  • Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden will speak at the same event as Haskell

Friday

  • Professor Silvana Tenreyro, external member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will deliver the keynote speech for the Society of Professional Economists
