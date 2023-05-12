ICYMI, the Bank of England overnight:

This take earlier:

Natwest said their was not much of a dovish note in the Bank of England statements. This leaves the prospect of further hikes open. However, analysts at the bank expect inflation will ease during 2023:

  • "We continue to think that headline inflation will come off rapidly in the months ahead, while lagged headwinds to the consumer from higher rates will dampen demand, meaning 4.5% will likely be the peak in Bank Rate."
Bank of England rate 12 May 2023