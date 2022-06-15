Bank of England decision due at 1100 GMT on 16 June 2022.
A rate hike is the overwhelming expectaion:
Some analyst comments follow:
Société Générale:
- BoE is likely to announce another 25 bps rate increase
- Moreover, with some other major central banks favouring 50 bps moves, we expect the MPC vote again to be split between 25 bps and 50 bps moves
Westpac:
- The Bank of England is expected to raise the bank rate by 25bps at their June meeting given the clear need to rein in inflation despite weak growth.
Deutsche Bank:
- “We expect a 25 bps hike this week
- and have updated their terminal rate forecast from 1.75% to 2.5%
Nomura:
- We expect a 25 bps rate hike with another 25 bps hike in August and a final move in November for a terminal rate of 1.75%.