Bank of England decision due at 1100 GMT on 16 June 2022.

A rate hike is the overwhelming expectaion:

Some analyst comments follow:

Société Générale:

BoE is likely to announce another 25 bps rate increase

Moreover, with some other major central banks favouring 50 bps moves, we expect the MPC vote again to be split between 25 bps and 50 bps moves

Westpac:

The Bank of England is expected to raise the bank rate by 25bps at their June meeting given the clear need to rein in inflation despite weak growth.

Deutsche Bank:

“We expect a 25 bps hike this week

and have updated their terminal rate forecast from 1.75% to 2.5%

Nomura:

We expect a 25 bps rate hike with another 25 bps hike in August and a final move in November for a terminal rate of 1.75%.