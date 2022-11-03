The Bank of England meet 03 November 2022:

boe Thursday, 3 November 2022

This snippet on what to expect via Soc Gen:

  • We maintain our forecast of a 75 bps hike on the way to a peak of 4.5% at the March 2023 meeting.
  • Now that the markets have settled down and pension funds seem to have weathered their collateral problems after the Bank’s successful intervention, it looks likely that active gilt sales will commence, as twice rescheduled, on 1 November.
  • The revised plan excludes sales at the long end because of the impact of the pension fund issue on that part of the curve