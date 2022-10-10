via Reuters:

In final week of operations, the Bank is announcing additional measures to support an orderly end of its purchase scheme

Bank will stand ready to increase the size of its daily auctions to ensure there is sufficient capacity for gilt purchases ahead of Friday 14 October

Maximum auction size will be confirmed each morning at 9am and will be set at up to £10bn in today's operation.

Bank's existing reserve pricing mechanism will remain in operation during this period.

Bank will also stand ready through its regular indexed long term repo operations each Tuesday to support further easing of liquidity pressures facing LDI funds