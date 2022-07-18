At 0900 GMT on Monday, 18 July 2022
- Michael Saunders, External member of the Monetary Policy Committee of Bank of England
- speech at the Resolution Foundation
- topic is: Monetary policy in troubled times and beyond
Of special note:
- This is to be Michael Saunders’ final speech on the Monetary Policy Committee.
- In his speech, Michael will consider his time on the interest rate setting body, what to make of recent split votes, and the possibility that demographic change will weigh on the growth of potential supply in the coming years.