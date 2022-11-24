Ahead for Thursday, 24 November 2022 from the Bank of England.

Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden at 0945 GMT - Keynote speech at Bank of England Watchers’ Conference

1030 GMT Chief Economist Huw Pill: Panelist at Bank of England Watchers’ Conference session 'Asset purchases'

1345 GMT Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann - Panelist at Bank of England Watchers’ Conference session 'Inflation'

The Bank of England says it'll keep on hiking rates, even as the country plunges into recession. How high for rates, how deep a recession? Good questions. Listening out for clues from this lot today.