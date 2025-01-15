Taylor's looks to be the most interesting for traders:

1600 GMT / 1100 US Eastern time

Bank of England Executive Director, Financial Stability Strategy and Risk, Nathanael Benjamin will give speech at TheCityUK ‘The future of stress testing’

1630 GMT / 1130 US Eastern time

Bank of England External member of the Monetary Policy Committee Alan Taylor gives speech on inflation dynamics and the economic outlook at Leeds University

Professor Taylor is an economist and currently Professor of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University, New York. He has served as a senior advisor to major financial institutions including Morgan Stanley and PIMCO, is a visiting scholar at the Bank of England and has published papers in the fields of macroeconomics, international economics, finance and economic history.