1130 GMT (0430 US Eastern time )

Catherine Mann, a member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, delivers a speech at the Resolution Foundation titled "The Results of Rising Rates: Expectations, Lags, and the Transmission of Monetary Policy."

1045 GMT (0545 US Eastern time)

Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe speaks on cross-border payments at a meeting of G20 officials

---

Looks very much like Mann's will be the more interesting one.

Mann is at the hawkish end of the spectrum. She voted for a +75bp rate hike at the December 2022 meeting in a dissent from the +50bp decided upon.