On Monday, 2 October 2023:

1300 GMT / 09:00 US Eastern time: Speech by Bank of England's Shoib Khan at the Association of Financial Mutuals Annual Conference

1500 GMT / 11:00 US Eastern time: Catherine Mann, an external member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, takes part in a fireside chat hosted by Redburn and Rothschild on macro and monetary policy in the UK