Gilts and GBP are back under the hammer:

Lets see what this lot can add:

0800 GMT Jonathan Haskel, Bank of England policymaker, will be the keynote speaker at the 7th World KLEMS Conference on "Investment and Productivity,"

1135 GMT Huw Pill, BOE's Chief Economist and Executive Director, Monetary Analysis: In conversation with SCDI "Speech on the economy"

1700 GMT Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine L. Mann participates in a webinar hosted by the Canadian Association for Business Economics on the topic of "Global Macro Conjuncture and Challenges Facing Small Open Economies."

Bank of England Governor Bailey