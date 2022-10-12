Gilts and GBP are back under the hammer:
Lets see what this lot can add:
- 0800 GMT Jonathan Haskel, Bank of England policymaker, will be the keynote speaker at the 7th World KLEMS Conference on "Investment and Productivity,"
- 1135 GMT Huw Pill, BOE's Chief Economist and Executive Director, Monetary Analysis: In conversation with SCDI "Speech on the economy"
- 1700 GMT Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine L. Mann participates in a webinar hosted by the Canadian Association for Business Economics on the topic of "Global Macro Conjuncture and Challenges Facing Small Open Economies."
Bank of England Governor Bailey