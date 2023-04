17:30 US Eastern time, 2130 GMT:

Catherine L Mann, member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England, participates as a panellist at the Brandeis International Business School, Economics of Climate Change "Climate policy and monetary policy: The nexus"

Mann was +25bp rate hike vote at the March BoE meeting:

The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) concurred, voting 7-2 for the +25bp rate hike at the March 23 meeting.