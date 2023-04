1130 am US Eastern time, which is 1530 GMT:

External Member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee Silvana Tenreyro is a panellist at the IMF spring meeting on the future of monetary policy

Tenreyro has been against the latest Bank of England rate hikes for a while now. At the March BoE meeting policymakers Tenreyro and Dhingra voted to keep rates on hold.