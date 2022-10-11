As Andy Bruce Reuters reports: The Bank of England acted again on Tuesday to stem a collapse in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.31 trillion) government bond market by announcing a move to purchase inflation -linked debt until the end of this week.

The announcement comes a few hours before Britain's Debt Management Office will attempt to sell 900 million pounds of a linker due in 2051 into the market.

TLDR: Selling Linkers in the AM, buying them in PM - Lord have mercy!

BoE Noted:

"The beginning of this week has seen a further significant repricing of UK government debt, particularly index-linked gilts,"

"Dysfunction in this market, and the prospect of self-reinforcing 'fire sale' dynamics pose a material risk to UK financial stability."

Full Reuters note