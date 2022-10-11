As Andy Bruce Reuters reports: The Bank of England Bank of England The Bank of England (BoE) functions as the United Kingdom’s central bank and is one of the key drivers of monetary policy in Europe. As one of the world’s oldest central banks and established in 1694, the BoE is owned by the British government. Its central mandate involves maintaining and targeting interest rates while using other tools to help either stimulate or contract the economy. Moreover, the BoE is responsible for producing the UK’s bank notes as well as supervising key bank payment systems. The bank helps not only craft monetary and financial stability within the UK but also yields enormous influence on the country’s currency, the British pound. How does the Bank of England (BoE) Affect Forex Traders? The announcement comes a few hours before Britain's Debt Management Office will attempt to sell 900 million pounds of a linker due in 2051 into the market.

TLDR: Selling Linkers in the AM, buying them in PM - Lord have mercy!

BoE Noted:

"The beginning of this week has seen a further significant repricing of UK government debt, particularly index-linked gilts,"

"Dysfunction in this market, and the prospect of self-reinforcing 'fire sale' dynamics pose a material risk to UK financial stability."

