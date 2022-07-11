Bank of England's Bailey is speaking at an event in London. Questions are expected

Basic fundamentals of inflation profile showing sharp fall in inflation in 2023 remain in place

Range of things are on the table for August MPC meeting

We should not precommit to what we will do

UK is facing a very big real income shock

Bank of England needs to assess how much a real income shock will bring down inflation itself

We expect inflation to be back to target in around 2 years other things being equal

The GBPUSD traded to a new year low earlier in the North American session taking out the low from last week at 1.1875, but could not sustain downside momentum (the low reached a new year low at 1.18657).

The subsequent move back to the upside took the price back above the swing low from July 5 at 1.1898. The high price reached 1.1906 but has rotated back down to 1.1891 currently.

Drilling to the 5 minutes chart below, the corrective move off the low reached to a 38.2% retracement of the last trend leg to the downside today (from the last corrective high that was testing the 100 bar moving average on the 5 minute chart). That retracement level comes in at 1.19054. It would take a move back above that level to give the buyers more confidence that there should be more upside momentum on a correction. The falling 100 bar moving average (blue line) currently at 1.1924 would be a key target to get to and through, to add to that upside corrective confidence in the short term. Absent that, and the sellers are still in control.

GBPUSD has only corrected modestly