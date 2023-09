The Bank of England meets next week, on the 21st. A rate hike is no longer a lock. What officials like these two have to say shuldprovide clues.

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill is a panellist at the Kent Invicta Chamber of Commerce

coming up at 0800 GMT, which is 0400 US Eastern time.

19:00 Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann speaks in Canada

at 2300 GMT, which is 1900 US Eastern time on 11 September 2023

The cycle so far: