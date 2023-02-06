Coming up at 0840 GMT, which is 3.40am US ET:

Catherine Mann, Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England

speaks at Lamfalussy Lectures Conference 'New dimensions of central banking in the post-covid era'

The calendar lists Mann as speaking twice today. I haven't seen the second speech listed anywhere else so I suspect its going to be just the one speech today.

I've also seen some reports that Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill is to speak Monday. I don't have that info, I have him speaking on Tuesday. I could be wrong though.