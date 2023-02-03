Huw Pill, Chief Economist and member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at the Bank of England will be giving an online presentation of the Bank's new forecasts and latest policy decision.
- Due at 1215 GMT, which is 7.15 am US ET.
ICYMI from the Bank of England on Thursday:
- BOE Bailey: Cannot say for sure that any further rate rise will be in smaller steps
- Bank of England Bailey: I'm not saying we're done with rate rises
- BOE's Bailey: Language change reflects a turning of the corner but it is very early days
- BOE's Bailey: We are seeing first signs that inflation has turned the corner
- BOE raises bank rate by 50 bps to 4.00%, as expected