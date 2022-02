Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking Dave Marsden will be speaking at a National Farmers Union Conference.

At the previous BoE Monetary Policy Committee meeting back on February 3 Ramsden was one of four dissenters:

he wanted a 50bp rate hike

Since the meeting inflation and wage figures have remained firm so Ramsden is most likely to be still very much in the hawkish camp.

