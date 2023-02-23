Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron held an emergency meeting of the country's Financial Stability Committee late on Wednesday to discuss developments in the financial markets including a sharp weakening of the shekel, Israeli media reported.

The central bank on Thursday declined to comment on whether a meeting took place.



Israel's shekel has plunged in recent sessions to a three-year low versus the dollar amid investor jitters stemming from the government's plan to overhaul the country's judiciary