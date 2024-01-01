It's the first day of 2024 and the quietest non-weekend day of the year in the FX market but it's not technically closed. With that, the Bank of Israel has set the global theme of the year with a rate cut

First rate cut since April 2020

Sees 2% GDP growth in 2023 and 2024 (unchanged from prior forecast)

The war is having significant economic consequences

Staff forecast unchanged at 3.75-4.00% one year out

Indicators of economic activity point to a gradual recovery following sharp decline at the start of the war