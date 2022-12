JGB have plunged, Futures halted:

There is no halt in the physical JGB market though where the slamming has continued.

The Bank of Japan has stepped in to stem the losses, or at least slow them.

offers to buy up to JPY 100bn in 1-3yr JGBs

JPY 100bn in 3-5yr JGBs

JPY 300bn in 5-10yr JGBs

JPY 100bn in 10-25yr JGBs