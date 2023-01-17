The Bank of Japan is buying Japanese Government Bonds as part of its attempt to hold yields down, yield curve control.
USD/JPY has a small pop:
-
Coming up tomorrow is the BOJ policy statement:
Previews:
- Ahead of its monetary policy meeting beginning on Tuesday the BOJ to buy JGBs today
- TD say still plenty of room for yen gains, see as low as 120 by the end of March
- Bank of Japan preview - "may be on the verge of its biggest policy change in decades"
- The hyenas are circling the Bank of Japan
- 10-year JGB yields still pushing the limit for now
- The risks are skewed towards disappointment for yen bulls this week
And, this: