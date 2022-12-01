The headlines post of the comments are here from earlier:
Reuters have a recap post up:
Japan's wage growth is notoriously slow. Indeed, Goldman Sachs had this today:
- We expect an acceleration in basic wage growth reflecting high inflation effectively canceled out by a deceleration in bonuses and other wages
'Cancelled out' is not gonna meet BOJ objectives.
Its hard to see the Bank of Japan tightening policy any7 time soon.
Perhaps Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda can give us a few more hints when he speaks later today:
---
USD/JPY update: