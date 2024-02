The Bank of Japan said on Thursday it bought 5.95 trillion yen ($40.6 billion) of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) in January.

This is the smallest amount its purchased in a month since June last year.

The BOJ conducts bond-buying operations regularly to contain sharp moves in JGB yields. The smaller amount is good news, at the margin, and is not impacting the yen noticeably.

