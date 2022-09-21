The Bank of Japan is buying JGBs across a wide range of maturites.

The 100bn yen bid for 10-25yrs is a surprise, it comes as yields on longer-dated JGBs rise; 20yr JGB yield has hit its highest since January of 2016. The buying of 10-25 was not scheduled.

BOJ buying in the 5-10yr window was unscheduled. 150bn yen amount.

While the BOJ vigorously enforce the yield cap in 10yrs higher yileds are leading through in other maturities.

Such activity from the Bank of Japan is not indicative of a central bank relenting on its easy policy any time soon. The policy statement is due tomorrow, this would seem to reinforce the expectation of no change to policy at this meeting.